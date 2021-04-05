Baylor Volleyball Proud of Baylor Men’s Basketball

WACO, TX — Baylor’s volleyball team enters the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship as the number 12 seed, which includes a first round bye. As the team gets ready for their trip to Omaha, Nebraska, the team is hopeful to make a post-season run of their own, just like Baylor men’s basketball team.

“Huge Baylor pride, coach Kim and Scott Drew are amazing coaches,” Ryan McGuyre said. “So excited for Scott, and I look at our men’s team as they keep that on the forefront all the time, I’m excited for them, and looking forward to seeing them play, and play well, but just knowing what their motivation is, and the work they’ve put in, they’ve been an inspiration to our program for everything they’ve done at Baylor.”