WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 announced their all-conference volleyball selections and a few Baylor Bears made the list.

The conference named setter Averi Carlson to the All-Big 12 preseason team after Carlson won Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season.

Sophomore outside hitter Allie Sczech received the All-Big 12 preseason selection as well. Sczech also impressed in her freshman season in 2022, racking up seven matches with double-digit kills on her way to being named second team All-Big 12.

Kyndal Stowers enters the Baylor program with high expectations and becomes the second-straight Bear, with Averi Carlson in 2022, to receive the Co-Preseason Freshman of the Year honor. Stowers begins her career in the green and gold after finishing her high school career as the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and No. 16 nationally.

Baylor begins their 2023 season with the annual ‘Green and Gold’ game on Wednesday, August 16th.