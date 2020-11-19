Baylor Volleyball Set for Season Finale… Sort Of

WACO — Baylor will host 10th ranked Kansas State this weekend in their regular season finale.

They will then wait until the spring to figure out what their postseason will look like. Basically hitting pause when the team should be ramping things up is an understandably strange feeling for Baylor Head Coach Ryan McGuyre.

“We’ll get through it and it’ll be like a halftime,” he said. “I’m excited because I know how much better we can get because we missed all that other time. But after the matches I know for me will feel anti climatic. Going into it, it’s kind of an early round a playoff experience, and then we’ll just have to wait till April feel it again.”

Senior Yossi Pressley will get another year with Baylor, but she and the Bears will take the court like there is no tomorrow against Kansas State.

“It has been a season of reminders,” she said. “We have to remind each other, ‘Hey like this really could be our last match so we don’t want to come out here and say, we didn’t leave it all out on the court or you know we regret something or we wish we would have done more.’ So that’s just constantly a reminder.”