Baylor Volleyball Set For Season Opener at Kansas

WACO — The Baylor Bears will embark on an unusual 2020 volleyball season over the weekend when they travel for two matches at Kansas.

The Bears will play 16 matches this season going back to back against a Big 12 opponent each week through November 21st.

While the spring has yet to be decided Baylor knows nothing is guaranteed so players like Junior Marieke Van Der Mark are taking each day like it’s the last day of the season.

“This might be our last game that we ever play,” She said. “Today might be our last practice so we just want to be able to say that the last match or the last practice that we played was the best one that we did. That’s how we’re going into it, and then we get to win a Big 12 championship this this fall so that’s basically the main goal this fall.”

That Big 12 Championship is a big carrot for this team who claimed their first, last year sharing the title with Texas. Senior Yossi Pressley who is coming off a season where she was named the ESPNW Player of the year and she is feeling selfish when it comes to that conference title in 2020.

“It’s a great opportunity to just get back after it get the chemistry and synergy back going,” she said. And we have an opportunity to win another Big 12 championship — outright — this time, hopefully. I feel like it’s a great opportunity to just get together and compete.“

Baylor will play with no fans in the stands at Kansas beginning with their first match on Friday at 6:30pm and they will wrap up their weekend with a 4:00pm match against the Jayhawks on Saturday.