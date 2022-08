FORT WORTH, TX (FOX 44) — Down goes the defending champs!

The Baylor Bears gained a two-sets-to-one lead in the match but the 2021 Women’s Volleyball National Champions rallied in the fourth set to head to a fifth and decisive set.

The Bears didn’t back down and on match point up 14-12, Wisconsin’s Julia Orzol’s kill attempt went long and Baylor celebrated a 3-2 win.