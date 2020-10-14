Baylor Volleyball’s Bramschreiber Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – No. 2 Baylor Volleyball’s Shanel Bramschreiber was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.



The junior libero earns her first-career weekly honor after recording 39 digs in two matches against Oklahoma, 4.88 per set, setting career-highs on both nights. Bramschreiber tallied 19 digs in the five-set thriller on Thursday evening and followed it up with a 20-dig performance on Friday in the three-set sweep over the Sooners.



The Plano native has now totaled double-digit digs in each of her last four matches. Her strong passing has been instrumental in helping the Bears extend their 2020 winning streak to five, as well as their home-match win streak to 22.



This is Baylor’s first weekly Big 12 honor of the 2020 season. BU garnered 12 weekly awards in 2019, most recently when Yossiana Pressley (offensive) and Kara McGhee (rookie) were honored on Nov. 25.



Bramschreiber joins Texas OH Logan Eggleston (offensive) and Kansas MB Caroline Crawford (rookie) as this week’s honorees.



2020 BIG 12 WEEKLY HONORS



