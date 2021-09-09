Baylor Volleyball’s Rich Tradition of Success

WACO, TX — Baylor’s volleyball team is playing No. 7 Florida tomorrow, and the Bears look to build on their 1-3 record. Over the years, Baylor has established themselves as a dominant program, making deep playoff runs, but they’re focused on the here and now.

“The focus is get better today, and that’s put together a great day so it can be in our best,” Ryan McGuyre said. “Come December, come November. Definitely want to be connected on all cylinders. Tomorrow’s got enough worries of its own, but we want to put together back to back great days in the gym, whether we’re playing matches or practicing.”