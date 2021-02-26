Baylor vs. Texas A&M Baseball Preview from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Friday night is a Brazos Valley battle between Baylor and Texas A&M – renewing their Southwest Conference and Big 12 rivalry in the Round Rock Classic.

While it’s far from Waco, the Bears have a handful of players who are very familiar with the stadium – having played in it for the Round Rock Hairy Men. And as for Jared McKenzie, while growing up, he was a bat boy for the Round Rock Express.

“Being able to pick their brain is pretty neat,” McKenzie said. “But the worst part, I think, in games, it was awesome. But there’s so much you have to haul up those stairs in left field, that it became tiring. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It was awesome.”

