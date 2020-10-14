Baylor, Waco Selected to Host 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – For the first time in program history, Baylor women’s golf will host an NCAA Regional. The NCAA has awarded a 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional host site to Baylor University and Waco, Texas.

The tournament will be played at Ridgewood Country Club, beginning with a practice round on May 10, 2026, followed by three consecutive days of stroke play from May 11-13, 2026. The top six teams from each of four regional sites advance to the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship.

Additional 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regionals will be played in Tallahassee, Fla., Stanford, Calif. and Chapel Hill, N.C., and the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship will be in Carlsbad, Calif. As a host, if Baylor is selected to the 2026 postseason field, the Bears will compete in the Waco Regional regardless of what seed they are awarded.

“We are so honored to be selected to host an NCAA Regional at Ridgewood Country Club,” Baylor women’s golf head coach Jay Goble said. “We’ve worked toward this for many years, and to see it come to fruition is gratifying for so many people. Ridgewood is the perfect course for a major women’s golf tournament, and we look forward to sharing this unique experience with teams from across the country.

“This would not have happened without the support of our athletic director Mack Rhoades, along with Phil Meacham, Jimmy Cunningham, Bill Horton and the entire Ridgewood executive committee,” Goble continued. “We are so appreciative for their support and willingness to make the course available and for the effort they put into helping us secure this host site. This is terrific news for the city of Waco, Ridgewood Country Club and the Baylor women’s golf program.”

The NCAA announced host sites for 86 championships across a four-year cycle on Wednesday. In addition to the 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional, Baylor and Waco were also selected to host the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, which will mark the 10-year anniversary of the first time BU hosted the tennis championships.

Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA Championships began in August 2019, and more than 3,000 bid applications were submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship even sites being awarded.

The Baylor women’s golf team is coming off two consecutive wins to open the 2020-21 season. BU won the Schooner Fall Classic by 31 strokes, topping a field which included all nine Big 12 programs, then followed that performance with an 11-stroke victory over tournament-host Texas at the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational. The first Golfstat rankings of the 2020-21 season will be released on Saturday, and BU next competes Oct. 22-23 at the Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater, Okla.

Follow @BaylorWGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.