Baylor WBB 2020 Signee Gusters Named McDonald’s All-American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – 2020 Baylor women’s basketball signee and Irving MacArthur High School standout Hannah Gusters earned a selection to the 2020 McDonald’s All-American team and will compete in the 19th annual Girls Game in Houston at the Toyota Center April 1.

Since 1977, the all-star game put on by McDonald’s have had some of the greatest NBA, WNBA and college stars featured, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Maya Moore and Candace Parker.

The McDonald’s All-American Games benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities through its network of local chapters. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Room and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provide comfort and compassion to families with ill or injured children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children’s care.

The boys and girls teams were announced on ESPN’s “The Jump” Thursday. Gusters joins current Baylor players Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Jordyn Oliver as fellow McDonald’s All-Americans.

Gusters, the 6-4 post player, ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the 2020 class and the No. 2 center by espnW’s Hoopgurlz. The Dan Olson Collegiate Basketball Report ranked her ninth and second, respectively as well.

Thus far in her senior season at Irving MacArthur, Gusters is averaging 23.1 points and 10.9 rebounds in 11 games.

Gusters transferred from Duncanville High School where she won a state championship as a freshman. She averaged 14.5 points per game as a sophomore in leading the Pantherettes to a 39-2 record and the Class 6A region finals.



Gusters played AAU ball for Nike ProSkills, and her maternal grandfather, Dewey Turner, played football for the University of Texas.