AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team is finding its rhythm late in the regular season, as they Bears picked up a third straight win with a 63-54 victory over No. 12 Texas.

UPSET COMPLETE! #Baylor takes down No. 12 #Texas, 63-54!! Full highlights and postgame reaction coming up at 9 on Fox 44! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/p53wTqb5bc — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 28, 2023

It was a game in which Nicki Collen’s team had control for a majority of the contest, as the Bears overcame an early five-point deficit to take a 30-28 lead with 3:40 left in the second quarter. From there, they led the rest of the way as the picked up a nearly wire-to-wire win in their first trip to the Moody Center.

The standout on the night was the Baylor defense which held the Longhorns under 60 points. It’s the first time that Texas has failed to reach the 60-point plateau all season.

On the offensive end, it was Darianna Littlepag-Buggs, coming off her seventh Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor, who led the way scoring wise. She finished with 19 points, as Sarah Andrews (17 points) and Ja’Mee Asberry (10 points) also finished in double figures as well.

Next up for Baylor is a regular season finale on Saturday, March 4th when the Bears host West Virginia at 5:00 pm.