KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — Much like the men’s team, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team is headed home after a one-and-done run at the Big 12 Tournament as the Bears lose to Iowa State 74-63.

#Baylor exits the Big 12 tournament with a 74-63 loss to Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/2dBnlxEtr9 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 11, 2023

It was the Cyclones that got off to a quick start in the game, as they started the game on a 15-5 run in the first 5:23 of game action.

From there, the Bears battled back slowly but surely, before taking their first lead at the 5:32 mark of the second quarter. The two teams then traded leads and went into halftime tied.

The third and early fourth quarter were much of the same, as both teams had the lead at separate times, before Darianna Littlepage-Buggs tied the game at 63 with 4:07 left.

It was Iowa State that had the final word, as the Cyclones closed on an 11-0 run to beat the Bears and send Nicki Collen and company home.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Baylor in the loss, as four Bears finished in double figures. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with a team high 16 points off the bench, with Jaden Owens (15 points), Caitlin Bickle (15 points) and Sarah Andrews (12 points) also finishing in double figures as well.

With the loss, Baylor finishes the regular season with a 19-12 record and will now wait to find out where it is headed in the NCAA Tournament.