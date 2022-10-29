WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach.

Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back.

Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until the Bears pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the 45-17 road win.

Richard Reese had another big-time performance: 36 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns to shoulder the workload for the Baylor offense.

The Bears now face another tough road test against Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday, November 5th at 2:00 p.m.