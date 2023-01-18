WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After back-to-back losses, the Baylor women’s basketball team pulled out a runaway win over Kansas State, 69-48.

Baylor head coach Nicki Collen called the first quarter “two teams trying to shoot their way out of a slump,” except not many of those shots went in. Both teams shot a combined 9-34 from the field in the first quarter with the Wildcats taking an early lead.

Rough start to this game for #Baylor and #KState. The two teams are a combined 9/34 to start this game. Wildcats lead 11-9 at the end of the first quarter. — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 19, 2023

After that, the Bears were automatic. A 16-4 run for the Bears gave Baylor a 30-18 lead at the half and they didn’t look back.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the charge in the second half, finishing the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the year.

Baylor now gets ready for No. 25 Texas to come to the Ferrell Center for a big time matchup on Sunday, January 22nd at 4:00 p.m.