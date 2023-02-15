MANHATTAN, KS (FOX 44) — The losing woes continued for the Baylor Women’s Basketball team on Wednesday night, as the Bears got blown out by Kansas State 87-68.

With the defeat, the losing streak for Nicki Collen’s team is now at three games, the first time that Baylor has lost three straight Big 12 games since 2001.

The game was one that was back and forth to begin with in the first quarter, as both teams traded leads, with the Bears trailing by two headed to the second.

In that second quarter though, the Wildcats closed on an 11-3 run to take a nine-point lead into halftime.

From that point on, Baylor never got closer than those nine points, as the Bears lose a second straight game in Manhattan since 2004.

This also marks the first time that Baylor has lost back-to-back games by double digits since January 2014.

Ja’Mee Asberry led the Bears in scoring, as she finishes with a season high 21 points. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs also finished in double figures, as she added 16.

Next up for the Bears is a trip back to the Ferrell Center, where they will host No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday, February 18th at 5:00 pm.