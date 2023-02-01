WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team continued its recent domination of Kansas, as the Bears beat the Jayhawks 77-73 on Wednesday night.

The win is the 18th straight for the Bears over Kansas, a streak that stretches back to January 17th, 2015.

The game was one that was pretty back and forth in the first half, as the two teams spent the first and second quarters trading the lead back and forth.

Now while Baylor was never to pull away from the Jayhawks the rest of the way, the Bears were able to keep them at arms length, as they held the lead the entire second half.

The game did get really close in the closing stages though, as as pair of Holly Kersgieter free throws pulled Kansas within two with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter. Sarah Andrews responded with two late layups though, to put the game away and lock up the win for her team.

As she normally does, Andrews also led Baylor in scoring, this time with 23 points. Caitlin Bickle (16 points), Bell Fontleroy (14 points) and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (12 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the win, the Bears improve to 15-6 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Saturday, February 4th when they travel to Ames to take on 12th-ranked Iowa State at 5:00 pm.