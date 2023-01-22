WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears pulled within as little as four points in the second half but a late Texas surge lifted the Longhorns to a 68-55 win.

A defensive showdown in the first half saw Texas enter the halftime break with a 24-22 lead.

Both Sarah Andrews and Ja’Mee Asberry finished in double figures with 19 and 13 points respectively. Four different Longhorns tallied 13 points in the winning effort.

Baylor falls to 4-3 in conference play and travels to Lubbock on Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 p.m.