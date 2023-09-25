WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Basketball season is right around the corner and Baylor Women’s Basketball is already back at work holding their first official practice on Monday.

First practice of the season for @BaylorWBB is now underway. pic.twitter.com/9fxoUY5ib5 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 25, 2023

The Bears brought in loads of talent to help add depth with the departures of Ja’Mee Asberry and Caitlin Bickle by way of graduation as well as Jaden Owens and Erika Porter transferring out to other programs.

Nicki Collen and her staff added four transfers: Jada Walker (Kentucky), Denae Fritz (Iowa State), Madison Bartley (Belmont), Yaya Fielder (Ohio). 6’7″ Center from Brazil Lety Vasconcelos also enters her freshman season.

The Bears begin regular season play against Southern on November 6th at 7:00 p.m.