WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 2022 campaign is officially off and running for the Lady Bears.

The Baylor Women’s basketball team enters year two under Nikki Collen after getting upset by South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Now the Bears look different and Collen said they have to embrace that.

“I look at every year as kind of a new beginning,” Collen said. “My job is to kind of fit the pieces together that we got.”

Baylor signed the 9th-best recruiting class in 2021, adding Bella Fontleroy, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Kyla Abraham.

The Bears also turned to the transfer portal and added two SEC standouts that should contribute immediately in former University of Missouri guard Aijha Blackwell and Kentucky forward Dre’una Edwards.

Regardless of who suits up in the green and gold, they know what expectations come with it.

“I don’t think you put on a Baylor uniform and not feel pressure,” Collen said. “Nobody wants to be a part of the team that breaks the streak of winning conference championships.”

Baylor opens up the 2022 season against Lamar on November 7th.