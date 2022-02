WACO, TX — On Thursday, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team hosted a Play4Kay basketball clinic for local kids ahead of the team’s game against West Virginia this upcoming weekend.

The Bears will host the Mountaineers at 5:00 pm as their Play4Kay game, which will also help raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is named for legendary NC State Women’s Basketball Coach Kay Yow, who passed away from breast cancer in 2009, and helps fund cancer research.