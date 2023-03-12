WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Nicki Collen and the Baylor Women’s Basketball team will be dancing in March, as the Bears found out their postseason fate on Sunday night. The Bears will be a seven seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

This marks the lowest seed for Baylor since the Bears were an eight seed in the 2001 NCAA Tournament. That season, Baylor lost to Arkansas in the first round.

Nicki Collen and company will head to Storrs, Connecticut and open up their NCAA Tournament against Alabama on Saturday, 18th.