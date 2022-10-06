WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For the first time since 2014, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team is not the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference. The Bears instead were picked to finish fourth by the Conference’s head coaches.

Baylor has won at least a share of the conference crown in the Big 12 for 12 straight seasons. The fourth place start in the preseason poll is the lowest for the Bears since the 2008-09 season.

This upcoming season, they will have to replace the production of three WNBA Draft picks, including two that went in the first round (NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo). To do that, Nicki Collen has brought in a trio of Power Five transfers, along with a five-star recruit in Darianna Littlepage-Buggs.

Earlier this week, Baylor had four players selected to Preseason All-Big 12 teams. The Bears also have the Big 12’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year in Aijha Blackwell and the Preseason Freshman of the Year in Littlepage-Buggs.

The Bears will start the 2022-23 season on Monday, November 7th at 7:00 pm against Lamar.