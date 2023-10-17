WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The preseason ranking streak will continue for the Baylor Women’s Basketball team, as the Bears will enter the 2023-24 ranked 19th in the country.

With the preseason praise, this marks the 19th straight year in which Baylor will enter the season as part of the AP Top 25.

The Bears are one of two Big 12 teams to earn a spot in the preseason poll, along with Texas, who is ranked 13th ahead of the season.

Nicki Collen and company will start their season on Monday, November 6th when they host Southern at 7:00 pm.