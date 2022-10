WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 2022 season will be a rare one in which the Baylor Women’s Basketball team will be ranked outside the top-10 to start, as Nicki Collen’s team comes in at No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

BREAKING: South Carolina is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll, followed by Stanford, Texas, Iowa, and Tennessee.



See the full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/4VR4ZekRgc — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 18, 2022

The Bears are one of the four Big 12 teams in the first poll of the season, along with Texas (No. 3), Iowa State (No. 8) and Oklahoma (No. 15.).

Baylor will start its season on Monday, November 7th at 7:00 pm against Lamar.