WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears announced a few exciting non-conference matchups ahead of their 2022 women’s basketball season.

The non-conference slate is highlighted by a trip to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase in November. Baylor begins it’s 2022 season against Southwest Baptist on November 3rd.

Other key matchups include a home contest against Maryland on November 20th and a neutral-site game against Arizona in Dallas on December 18th.