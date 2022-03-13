WACO, Texas – No. 4 Baylor women’s basketball was selected as a No. 2 seed for the program’s 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night. The Bears (27-6) won their 12th-straight, and 13th overall, Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor will face No. 15-seed Hawaii on Friday in Waco at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears were selected as part of the Wichita Region, in which Louisville is the No. 1 seed. On BU’s side of the bracket, Baylor will face No. 15 Hawaii. If the Bears advance, they will face the winner between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 10 South Dakota.

Baylor’s No. 2 seed marks the 11th-straight NCAA Tournament that the Bears have been a No. 2 or better. Baylor will be working for its 13th-straight NCAA Sweet 16, its fifth Final Four appearance and fourth national championship.

The Bears are led by unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith. The senior forward is averaging 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds and has just set a program record with 24 double-doubles in a season. Smith received her first All-America recognitions of the season last week when she was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

Smith – along with every other member of Baylor’s starting five – received All-Big 12 accolades this season. Jordan Lewis – Big 12 Newcomer of the Year – is second on the team with 11.7 points to go with 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Her backcourt mate, Sarah Andrews, is averaging 11.1 points and 2.8 boards per game to go with 4.4 assists per game. Lewis and Andrews are first and second, respectively, in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Queen Egbo is putting up 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds to go with a total of 61 blocks this season. Ja’Mee Asberry – who ranks second in program history with 77 3-pointers this season – averages 9.8 points and 2.3 triples per game. First off the bench, Caitlin Bickle is putting up 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Hawaii won the Big West Championship over the weekend to advance to its first NCAA Tournament since 2016. Hawaii is led by forward Amy Atwell (17.4 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game) who was named the Big West Conference Player of the Year.

For games hosted in Waco, all session along with first and second round tickets, are available now. Visit https://baylorbea.rs/2022NCAAWBB to purchase. Bear Foundation members can log into their accounts to request regional and Final Four tickets.

