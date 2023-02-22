FORT WOTH, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team is back in the win column, as the Bears went to TCU on Wednesday night and beat the Horned Frogs 67-57.

In the process, Nicki Collen and company snapped a four-game losing streak.

It was a game that early on went back in forth, especially in the first quarter. Baylor got off to a fast start thanks in part to early offense from Ja’Mee Asberry.

TCU responded quickly, as the Horned Frogs ended the quarter on a 7-3 run to take a four-point lead.

Baylor then opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take the lead, and from there, the Bears never looked back as they remained in front for the rest of the game.

The name of the game for Nicki Collen’s team was balance offensive in Fort Worth, as five different Bears all finished in double figures. Freshman Bella Fontleroy led the team with 14 points, while Caitlin Bickle (12 points), Sarah Andrews (12 points), Asberry (12 points), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (12 points) also helped carry the load.

With the win, the Bears improve to 17-10 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Saturday, February 25th when they host Texas Tech at 5:00 pm.