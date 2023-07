WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team is set for a high profile nonconference series, as the Bears will play Oregon in a home and home series.

The first of those matchups will be the fifth all time between Baylor and Oregon, with the last one coming in 2019 when the Bears beat the Ducks to advance to the National Championship game.

This home and home series is set to start on Sunday, December 3rd in Waco.