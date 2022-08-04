WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team added a tournament loaded with NCAA Tournament teams to its nonconference schedule on Thursday, as the Bears will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Nicki Collen’s team is one of six in the tournament that made the Big Dance last season, along with Belmont, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Florida and Villanova.

This is a tournament that the Bears have fond memories of, as they won the showcase back in 2016.

Baylor will open up this year’s edition of the tournament on Friday, November 25th against St. Louis. Tip off is scheduled for 10:00 am.