PULLMAN, WA (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Golf team is headed to the NCAA Championship once again in 2023, as the Bears punched their ticket at the Pullman Regional on Wednesday.

💼 Pack your bags! 💼



We’re going back to Grayhawk!



This is our:

✅ Third-straight trip

✅ Sixth trip in the last eight seasons#SicEm🐻⛳️🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MxKRZrjwNn — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 10, 2023

Jay Goble’s team entered the day right about the cut line in fifth place, but went on a tear in the final round, as the Bears show 11-under to move to 23-under to lock themselves into fourth place.

Baylor is one of two teams to advance out of he Pullman regional, along with Texas Tech, who finished in fifth place.

The Bears will now head to Scottsdale, Arizona for the 2023 NCAA Championship which is set to take place from May 19-24.