Baylor Women’s Golf On to The NCAA’s for a 6th Time

BATON ROUGE, La. – Baylor women’s golf has earned the sixth NCAA Championship berth in program history by virtue of its No. 3 seed at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The Baton Rouge Regional was canceled on Wednesday after a third consecutive day of heavy rains left the course at University Club in unplayable condition. By rule, the top six seeds at the Regional advance to the 2021 NCAA Championship, which will be played May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Baylor’s NCAA Championship berth is the sixth in program history and the fourth in six NCAA Tournaments since 2015. The six teams advancing through the Baton Rouge Regional are No. 1 seed LSU, No. 2 seed Ole Miss, No. 3 seed Baylor, No. 4 seed Oregon, No. 5 seed Maryland and No. 6 seed Alabama.

All 24 teams to advance to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship are ranked among the top-37 nationally by Golfstat, including each of the nation’s top-10 programs and 18 of the top 20. Baylor is ranked No. 12 nationally, making the Bears the 11th-highest ranked squad in the 24-team NCAA Championship field.

Baylor’s four NCAA Championship berths since 2015 are tied for 10th-most nationally, trailing only Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Florida State, Northwestern, Stanford, Texas, UCLA and USC. BU will be making its fifth NCAA Championship appearance under 10th-year head coach Jay Goble, after making one NCAA Championship in program history prior to his arrival.

Baylor and Texas are the only Big 12 Conference teams to make at least four NCAA Championship appearances since 2015, and they combine to account for nine of the 14 NCAA Championship berths by Big 12 teams in the last six NCAA Championships. Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have twice advanced to NCAA Championships since 2015, while Oklahoma has appeared once.

The Bears won a school-record six tournament titles and claimed the first No. 1 national ranking in program history during the 2020-21 regular season. All five members of the Baylor lineup currently hold stroke averages which rank among the top-10 single-season marks in program history. Gurleen Kaur’s current 71.83 would break the Baylor single-season record, while Britta Snyder ranks No. 2 on the single-season list with a 71.97 mark, Elodie Chapelet ranks third at 72.06, Rosie Belsham is ninth at 72.70 and Hannah Karg is 10th at 72.73.

