Baylor Women’s Golf Selected as a 3-Seed in The Baton Rouge Regional

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf earned the No. 3 seed at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Selection Show on Golf Channel Wednesday afternoon. The three-day tournament will be played May 10-12 at LSU’s University Club.

The Bears will be appearing in an NCAA Tournament for the eighth time out of nine possible tournaments during head coach Jay Goble’s tenure. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Bears were a No. 8 seed in the East Lansing (Mich.) Regional in the 2019 event. This marks the 18th NCAA Regional berth in program history, all since 2000.

LSU will host the 54-hole tournament on a par-72, 6,247-yard course at University Club. The top six teams at each of the four Regional sites will advance to the 2021 NCAA Championship, which will be held May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Additional NCAA Regionals will be played May 10-12 at Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky. and Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.

Baylor has advanced through Regionals to the NCAA Championship in three of the last five tournaments, earning Championship berths in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and the Bears recorded top-10 national finishes in each of those three seasons. Baylor advanced to match play and finished as national runner-up in 2015 at The Concession, the Bears again advanced to match play and finished tied for fifth place in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms, and BU fell in a playoff for the final match play berth on its way to a tie for eighth place in the 2018 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek.

The Baton Rouge Regional features an 18-team field – No. 1 seed LSU, No. 2 Ole Miss, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Maryland, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oregon State, No. 8 Houston, No. 9 Miami (Fla.), No. 10 North Texas, No. 11 Purdue, No. 12 Mississippi State, No. 13 Tulsa, No. 14 Sam Houston State, No. 15 Kennesaw State, No. 16 East Tennessee State, No. 17 Jacksonville State and No. 18 Quinnipiac.

Baylor has faced 10 teams in the Baton Rouge Regional during the 2020-21 season, going a combined 11-6 against those opponents – LSU (1-1), Ole Miss (0-1), Oregon (0-1), Alabama (0-1), Oregon State (0-1), Houston (1-1), North Texas (5-0), Purdue (1-0), Mississippi State (1-0) and Tulsa (2-0).

Baylor won a school-record six tournament titles and claimed the first No. 1 national ranking in program history during the 2020-21 regular season. All five members of the Baylor lineup currently hold stroke averages which rank among the top-10 single-season marks in program history. Gurleen Kaur’s current 71.83 would break the Baylor single-season record, while Britta Snyder ranks No. 2 on the single-season list with a 71.97 mark, Elodie Chapelet ranks third at 72.06, Rosie Belsham is ninth at 72.70 and Hannah Karg is 10th at 72.73.

Live scoring will be available for each round in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Tournament at www.Golfstat.com.

NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL (Golfstat Ranking)

1. LSU (No. 4)

2. Ole Miss (No. 5)

3. Baylor (No. 15)

4. Oregon (No. 12)

5. Maryland (No. 19)

6. Alabama (No. 20)

7. Oregon State (No. 29)

8. Houston (No. 24)

9. Miami, Fla. (No. 37)

10. North Texas (No. 32)

11. Purdue (No. 42)

12. Mississippi State (No. 44)

13. Tulsa (No. 49)

14. Sam Houston State (No. 52)

15. Kennesaw State (No. 68)

16. East Tennessee State (No. 78)

17. Jacksonville State (No. 105)

18. Quinnipiac (No. 199)