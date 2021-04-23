Baylor Women’s Tennis Defeats TCU in Big 12 Quarterfinals

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The No. 8-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team beat TCU 4-1 in the quarterfinals round of the Big 12 Championship Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor (22-3), the No. 2 seed, took the doubles point before earning the win with three wins on the singles court vs. TCU (9-13). The Bears took down the Horned Frogs for the third time this season to advance to the semifinals.

After the doubles point, Baylor’s Kristina Sorokolet’s win on No. 5 gave the Bears a 2-0 advantage. After a loss on the No. 1 court, Angelina Shakhraichuk defeated No. 76-ranked Mercedes Aristegui, 6-4, 6-4 to put Baylor up 4-3. After dropping the first set, Alicia Herrero Linana picked up the match sealer, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

THEY SAID IT

Baylor Head Coach Joey Scrivano on facing TCU a third time …

“This is the third time we’ve played them. They’re extremely tough. We were expecting a tough match. This team is really mentally tough. They are really aware of what state they have to be in to respond to this type of challenge. Our team felt the challenge and responded really well. I’m really proud of them.”

On the depth of the roster…

“We have incredible depth. That’s been really apparent this season. We make every player a priority on our roster. There were players who didn’t start the season, like Paula [Barañano], or who were in and out of the lineup, like Kristina [Sorokolet], and we kept working with them. We told them ‘Your turn is coming. When the opportunity comes, you’ll be ready.’ We’ve reframed the way they look at college tennis to look at the big picture instead of just wanting to start. They now think, ‘When I get my chance, I’m going to compete, perform and do something special on the court.’ They’ve embraced that mindset, and it has been terrific.

Baylor junior Alicia Herrero Linana on her 3-set match …

“TCU’s a really good team. They have really ambitious players and we were getting their best on the court today. They were coming for us, but I think our reaction was really positive. We wanted the challenge today and we got it. Our reaction was amazing. We fought hard and I’m really happy for the way we responded to the challenge.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor faces No. 6 seed and No. 36-ranked Iowa State Saturday at Noon at the Hurd Tennis Center in the Big 12 Championship semifinals.