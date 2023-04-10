WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Tennis team has found its stride late in the regular season, as the Bears beat SMU on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four matches.

BEARS WIN

BEARS WIN

BEARS WIN#SicEm 🐻🎾 pic.twitter.com/e3kycXVhUG — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) April 11, 2023

Prior to the match, head coach Joey Scrivano was recognized for reaching 500 career wins earlier this season.

His team then got off to a red hot start, as the Bears won the doubles point, followed by the first two singles matches of the night to take an early 3-0 lead.

From there, the Mustangs responded with a singles win of their own, before Paula Baranano, on her senior night, closed out the match with a 7-6, 6-0 win.

With the victory, Baylor improves to to 15-11 on the season. The Bears will close out their regular season on Saturday, April 15th at 11:00 am against Texas.