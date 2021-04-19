Baylor Women’s Tennis Faces TCU in Quarterfinals of Big 12 Championship

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The No. 10-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team will compete in the 2021 Big 12 Championship as the No. 2 seed and will face off against TCU Friday at Noon in the quarterfinals round. Baylor will serve as host and the matches will be played at the Hurd Tennis Center or Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center if weather plays a factor.

Baylor finished the regular season with a 21-3 record and an 8-1 finish in Big 12 play. The Bears have already collected their first 20-win season since 2017 and second place is the highest finish for Baylor since last winning the league in 2015.

Texas won the regular season title and will be the No. 1 seed. The No. 2-ranked Longhorns await the winner of No. 8 seed K-State and No. 9 seed Kansas (play-in match Thursday at 10 a.m.) for their quarterfinals opener at 3 p.m. Friday.

No. 4 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State play at 3 on Friday as well and No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 6 Iowa State will play at Noon. Baylor’s matchup is vs. the Horned Frogs, who come in as a No. 7 seed.

The semifinals will take place Saturday at Noon simultaneously on the Grandstand Courts and River Courts at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Championship match, Sunday, is scheduled for 1 p.m.