WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears dropped their second match of the season, losing to the No. 18 Florida Gators, 6-1.
The Bears fall to 6-2 on the year and travel to Harvard to face the Crimson on Wednesday, February 8th at 3:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
