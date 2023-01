WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are 2-0 after taking down Houston and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday to begin the 2023 Baylor women’s tennis season.

Baylor started the day with a 6-1 victory over the Houston Cougars, winning all but one singles match.

The Bears followed up their season-opening win with a sweep over UTRGV, 7-0 Saturday night.

Baylor now moves onto another doubleheader on Monday, January 23rd when they take on Rice at 10:00 a.m. and DePaul at 2:00 p.m.