Baylor WT Ranked No. 23 in ITA Preseason Top 25

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s tennis team ranked No. 23 in Thursday’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Top 25 rankings.

The Bears are coming off a 10-2 season overall in 2020 and a 2-0 mark in Big 12 play before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. At season’s end last year, Baylor was ranked No. 22.

Baylor returned nearly all contributing members from the Spring of 2020 with four freshmen added to the mix in 2021. Back for the Bears are seniors Jessica Hinojosa & Angelina Shakhraichuk, juniors Kristina Sorokolet, Livia Kraus, Alicia Herrero Linana & Mel Krywoj and sophomore Paula Barañano. Those seven players combined for a 43-13 dual-match record in the spring last season.

Audrey Boch-Collins, ranked the No. 2 recruit in the nation by TennisRecruiting.net for the class of 2020, leads the four freshmen group along with Caroline Kotarski, Hannah Pinto and Sara Ziodato.

Baylor opens the season Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center with a doubleheader vs. Prairie View A&M at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

2021 ITA Preseason Top 25 Women’s Tennis Poll

RANK TEAM

1 North Carolina

2 UCLA

3 Texas

4 Stanford

5 Pepperdine

6 Duke

7 Georgia

8 NC State

9 Florida State

10 Virginia

11 Oklahoma State

12 Georgia Tech

13 Ohio State

14 South Carolina

15 Vanderbilt

16 Wake Forest

17 Southern California

18 UCF

19 California

20 Arizona State

21 Florida

22 Michigan

23 Baylor

24 LSU

25 Kansas