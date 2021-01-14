Baylor WT Ranked No. 23 in ITA Preseason Top 25

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s tennis team ranked No. 23 in Thursday’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Top 25 rankings.

The Bears are coming off a 10-2 season overall in 2020 and a 2-0 mark in Big 12 play before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. At season’s end last year, Baylor was ranked No. 22.

Baylor returned nearly all contributing members from the Spring of 2020 with four freshmen added to the mix in 2021. Back for the Bears are seniors Jessica Hinojosa & Angelina Shakhraichuk, juniors Kristina Sorokolet, Livia Kraus, Alicia Herrero Linana & Mel Krywoj and sophomore Paula Barañano. Those seven players combined for a 43-13 dual-match record in the spring last season.

Audrey Boch-Collins, ranked the No. 2 recruit in the nation by TennisRecruiting.net for the class of 2020, leads the four freshmen group along with Caroline Kotarski, Hannah Pinto and Sara Ziodato.

Baylor opens the season Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center with a doubleheader vs. Prairie View A&M at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

2021 ITA Preseason Top 25 Women’s Tennis Poll

RANK    TEAM

1              North Carolina

2              UCLA

3              Texas

4              Stanford

5              Pepperdine

6              Duke

7              Georgia

8              NC State

9              Florida State

10           Virginia

11           Oklahoma State

12           Georgia Tech

13           Ohio State

14           South Carolina

15           Vanderbilt

16           Wake Forest

17           Southern California

18           UCF

19           California

20           Arizona State

21           Florida

22           Michigan

23           Baylor

24           LSU

25           Kansas

