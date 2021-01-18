Baylor-WVU Men’s Basketball game Rescheduled for February 18th

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor men’s basketball home game against West Virginia has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Ferrell Center, the Big 12 Conference office announced Monday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.

The Bears and Mountaineers were originally scheduled to meet in Waco on Tuesday, Jan. 12, but that game was postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

With the addition of the Feb. 18 game, Baylor and WVU will now meet twice over a four-day span, with the first meeting in Morgantown on Monday, Feb. 15.

Fans with tickets and parking for the Jan. 12 WVU game can use those tickets for the rescheduled game on Feb. 18.

Baylor’s next home game is Monday, Jan. 18 against No. 6 Kansas. That game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN and part of ESPN’s Big Monday.

Following Monday’s game against Kansas, BU is also scheduled to host Kansas State (Jan. 27), Auburn (Jan. 30), TCU (Feb. 6), Texas Tech (Feb. 13), West Virginia (Feb. 18), Oklahoma State (Feb. 20) and Iowa State (Feb. 23). BU also will host Texas for a game rescheduled for its original Dec. 13 date, but that rescheduled date remains to-be-determined.

The Bears are ranked No. 2 nationally after starting the season 11-0 with double-digits wins in all 11 games. The 11-game winning streak is tied for sixth-longest in program history, and the streak of double-digit wins is both the nation’s longest active streak and a school record. Baylor is off to a 4-0 start in Big 12 play for the second-consecutive season and fifth time in the league’s 25-year history.

Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 UPDATED HOME SCHEDULE

Dec. 9 – Baylor 83, SFA 52

Dec. 21 – Baylor 99, UAPB 42

Dec. 29 – Baylor 93, Central Arkansas 56

Dec. 30 – Baylor 105, Alcorn State 76

Jan. 6 – Baylor 71, Oklahoma 61

Jan. 18 – Kansas (8 pm)

Jan. 27 – Kansas State (8 pm)

Jan. 30 – Auburn (1/3 pm)

Feb. 6 – TCU (3 pm)

Feb. 13 – Texas Tech (11 am/1 pm)

*Feb. 18 – West Virginia (4 pm)

Feb. 20 – Oklahoma State (3/5 pm)

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 pm)

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)

* – rescheduled from Jan. 12

www.BaylorBears.com