Baylor’s 2021 Spring Football Environment Allows for Quick Learning

WACO, TX — The Bears lost several key pieces on offense, but are returning some strong veterans, such as running back Trestan Ebner. Since the Bears are having a normal spring this year, instead of doing everything on zoom, it allows for quick learning, for both the players and new coaching staff members.

“It’s a different style than what I’ve been accustomed to,” Justin Johnson said. “It’s truly been a blessing for me to learn it, and I think it’s gonna benefit a lot of the backs we have, it creates wide lanes and allows guys to run off the ball.”

“We were doing everything over zoom last year,” Trestan Ebner said. “So now we’re face to face and get to work directly with the coaches, so I think it will speed up the process, and getting to know coach Grimes and getting to know some of the new coaches that came in.”

Baylor’s football team is holding an open practice on Saturday at McLane Stadium, and the gates open for fans at 10:30am.