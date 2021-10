WACO, TX — The Bears are on a bye this week, coming off a 38-24 win over BYU, where Abram Smith racked up 188 rushing yard on 27 carries for three touchdowns. Smith enjoys carrying the workload for team.

“For the most part I’ll take whatever I can get honestly,” Abram Smith said. “They feel comfortable giving me the rock over and over again, I’m gonna get what I can, and so whatever I can do to help the team get going.”