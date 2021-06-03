Baylor’s Andy Thomas Named Collegiate Baseball All American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball’s Andy Thomas was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America third team, the organization announced Thursday.

Thomas finished the 2021 campaign hitting a career-best .337 to go along with a career-high 11 home runs and 60 RBI while starting all 51 games behind the plate for the Bears. His 60 RBI are the most for any Baylor player in a single season since 2012.

The Murrieta, Calif., native ended his Baylor career as a .327 hitter with 124 runs scored, 216 hits, 19 home runs and 141 RBI in 184 games played.

Thomas has also been named to the All-Big 12 First Team, a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Baylor Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

1998 Charley Carter, 1B (3rd Team)

Jason Jennings, P/DH (3rd Team)

Kip Wells, P (3rd Team)

1999 Jason Jennings, P/DH (1st Team)

2000 Zane Carlson, P (3rd Team)

Chad Hawkins, P (3rd Team)

2001 Kelly Shoppach, C (1st Team)

2012 Josh Turley, P (2nd Team)

Trent Blank, P (3rd Team)

Josh Ludy, C (3rd Team)

Logan Vick, OF (3rd Team)

2018 Shea Langeliers, C (2nd Team)

Cody Bradford, P (3rd Team)

2019 Kyle Hill, P (1st Team)

Davis Wendzel (3rd Team)

2021 Andy Thomas, C (3rd Team)

