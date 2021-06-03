LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Baylor’s Andy Thomas Named Collegiate Baseball All American

Baylor
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball’s Andy Thomas was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America third team, the organization announced Thursday.

Thomas finished the 2021 campaign hitting a career-best .337 to go along with a career-high 11 home runs and 60 RBI while starting all 51 games behind the plate for the Bears. His 60 RBI are the most for any Baylor player in a single season since 2012.

The Murrieta, Calif., native ended his Baylor career as a .327 hitter with 124 runs scored, 216 hits, 19 home runs and 141 RBI in 184 games played.

Thomas has also been named to the All-Big 12 First Team, a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Baylor Collegiate Baseball All-Americans 
1998    Charley Carter, 1B (3rd Team) 
            Jason Jennings, P/DH (3rd Team) 
            Kip Wells, P (3rd Team) 
1999    Jason Jennings, P/DH (1st Team)
2000    Zane Carlson, P (3rd Team) 

Chad Hawkins, P (3rd Team)

2001    Kelly Shoppach, C (1st Team)
2012    Josh Turley, P (2nd Team)

Trent Blank, P (3rd Team)

Josh Ludy, C (3rd Team)

Logan Vick, OF (3rd Team) 

2018   Shea Langeliers, C (2nd Team)

Cody Bradford, P (3rd Team)
2019    Kyle Hill, P (1st Team)
            Davis Wendzel (3rd Team)

2021    Andy Thomas, C (3rd Team)

To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor baseball, follow the team on Facebook (Baylor Baseball), Twitter (@BaylorBaseball) and Instagram (@BaylorBaseball).

-BaylorBears.com-

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected