Baylor’s Andy Thomas Named Lowes Senior Class All American

Baylor catcher Andy Thomas (25) throws during warm ups between innings during an NCAA baseball game against TCU on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-1. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – For his work on and off the field, Andy Thomas named a Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-American, it was announced on Friday. Thomas was one of 10 student-athletes to be considered for the prestigious award.

Thomas finished his time at Baylor with a career-best .337/.411/.575 in 2021, to go along with a career-high 11 home runs and 60 RBI while starting all 51 behind the plate. Thomas led the team in home runs and RBI, he was also second in batting average, slugging percentage and total bases (111). His 60 RBI are the most for any Baylor player in a single season since 2012.

Thomas was not only a stellar athlete on the field, but he is also a great student in the classroom. The fifth-year senior graduated with a degree in marketing with a 3.44 GPA in May of 2020. Last year he was awarded the 2020 Dr. Prentice Gautt Big 12 Postgraduate Scholarship. In addition, he has made the First Team Big 12 All-Academic Team every year at BU. During the 2020-21 academic year, he was working on his MBA with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

