Baylor’s Andy Thomas Selected in the 5th Round of The MLB Draft

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball fifth-year senior catcher Andy Thomas was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday afternoon.

Thomas, the 144th overall selection, becomes the 145th Bear to be drafted all-time. BU has now had at least one player selected in each of the last 31 MLB drafts, dating back to 1991.

A career .327 hitter, Thomas earned All-American status (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Third Team, ABCA/Rawlings Third Team) for the first time in his career following an outstanding 2021 campaign in which he hit a career-best .337 with a team-leading 11 home runs and 60 RBI. The Murrieta, Calif., native was also named a Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year finalist, in addition to garnering ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region First-Team honors.

Thomas wrapped up his Baylor career with 216 hits, 124 runs scored, 19 home runs and 141 RBI in 184 games played for the Bears.

For BU head coach Steve Rodriguez, Thomas becomes the 59th draft pick he has coached in his 18-year career, and 13th player drafted during his time at the helm in Waco.

Thomas joins former teammate Kyle Hill (10th round, 2019) and fellow BU alumni Shaver Hansen (6th round, 2009), Jaime Bubela (7th round, 2000), and Dean Crow (10th round, 1993) as Bears to be selected by the Mariners all-time.



