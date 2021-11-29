Baylor’s Aranda Bleeds Green & Gold

WACO, TX — There’s been a lot of changes in college football this year, from Texas and Oklahoma announcing their future departure to the SEC, to USC hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head football coach. Naturally, there’s been speculation on who will take over Oklahoma’s football program, but Dave Aranda has made it clear, that he’s with Baylor for the long haul.

“I’ve spoken to the team, I think twice on these things,” Dave Aranda said. “And I feel that they know me well enough, and know that the quirkiness and the everything I’ve got, I think, is a great fit for here. I’m hopeful that we’re past some of that.”