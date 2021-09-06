Baylor’s Aranda Thrilled for Home Opener at Full Capacity

WACO, TX — This football season, there will be a lot of “firsts” for Baylor, including Dave Aranda’s first game at his home stadium, at full capacity. Aranda told the media about his excitement for Saturday’s game against Texas Southern, by referencing his team’s family dinner last night.

“And we get to talking about the game, I think, and they’re asking me like, ‘Dave, what is it like?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, you know, I don’t know, going to find out,'” Dave Aranda said. “So I’m excited for that. I think we all are. We want to build to see or really more feel what it’s like. And I’m sure that our players are looking forward to the opportunity to play at home and to have people in the stands and have families of our players be at the game and have unofficial visitors, recruits to the game and just things that have not been in place really. And so really looking forward to that.”

Kickoff is at 6:00pm.