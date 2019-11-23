Baylor’s Arnold Ready to Face Texas’ Tall Receivers

WACO, Texas — The Baylor defense will be tested yet again on Saturday when they host rival Texas, at McLane Stadium.

The Texas offense has a versatile group of receivers with plenty of speed in guys like Devin Duvernay, along with size of guys like Brennan Eagles and Collin Johnson.

“Yeah, they have some really good receivers big receivers,” junior corner Grayland Arnold said. “Duvernay he’s a fast guy you know they are solid pretty much all around.”

Arnold at 5’10” will have his work cut out against Texas’ taller receivers but he said it’s no different that the ones he sees every day.

“You just got to take what you do from from practice,” he said. “We’ve got tall guys like Denzel Mims, Tyquan Thornton. They are tall fast guys so you just gotta just lock into the practice each week and take details and understand what your opponent doing.”

Baylor is looking for their first win over Texas since 2014.