WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a standout performance and her first career goal this past weekend, freshman defender Hallie Augustyn received Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Freshman of the Week
@HallieAugustyn picks up the teams first Big 12 weekly award of the season!



Augustyn opened the scoring in Baylor’s 3-0 win over Houston on Thursday with a header in the seventh minute.

Baylor travels to the west coast to take on the San Francisco Dons on Thursday, September 8th at 6 p.m.