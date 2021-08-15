Baylor’s Bernard Continues to Evolve as the Team Leader

WACO, TX — Baylor’s defense will be a strongpoint this season, as they’re returning several experienced linebackers, led by Terrel Bernard, and his role as the team leader continues to evolve.

Despite Bernard missing a majority of the season in 2020, he made the most of his time, knowing the playbook inside out, and continues to gain more respect from his teammates.

“I think he really took that injury in stride,” Dillon Doyle said. “And as negative as it was to have him off of the field, he really hunkered down and got in the film room and really mastered our playbook. Whenever I have a question, I go to him. He’s just an awesome teammate to have. And I think he really solidified his leadership. He already was a leader. But he is the guy that everybody looks to, to see what the standard is.”