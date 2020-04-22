Baylor’s Blake Lynch Hoping His Game Tape and Versatility Catch The Eyes of NFL Teams

WACO, Texas — Baylor Linebacker Blake Lynch is in the position of so many potential NFL prospects who were not invited to the combine and then had their Pro Days canceled.

Lynch who arrived at Baylor has seen almost everything, literally. He has moved from receiver to running back, to defensive back and then eventually to linebacker where he found a home in his last two seasons. Lynch is hoping that versatility plays well with the NFL Scouts.

“They [NFL Scouts] know that I’ve played five positions in college,” he said. “I’ve done a pretty good job at each one of those. They like my upside they like my athletic ability and they know I can you know just bring athleticism to the team and work ethic.”

Without a chance to compete at the combine of his own Pro Day Lynch knows that teams will be scouring the game tape and he’s happy with the tape he has out there.

“It’s kind of hard for teams to get their eye on me know in person, but at the end of the day, I’m just ready for opportunity,” Lynch said. “Scouts they watch the tape and the eye in the sky [Game film] doesn’t lie.”

Lynch feels like playing all those positions has helped him become a better linebacker and he’s ready to show what he can do at the NFL level.

“I’m a more of a rangy longer athletic linebacker who can cover,” he said. “In the NFL games going more towards passing situations so I think I can help him with that.”